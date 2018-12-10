East London prison fire ‘instigators’ identified
The December 4 prison riot at East London’s maximum security prison, where three communal cells housing 143 prisoners were torched and authorities used tear gas to contain the riot, was started by 17 inmates recently transferred from Port Elizabeth’s St Alban’s Maximum Prison.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.