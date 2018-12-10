Municipal workers start the big cleanup in Komani
Municipal workers and service providers hired by Enoch Mgijima local municipality to clean the town started their work on Sunday after the one-week-long Samwu strike ended on Friday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.