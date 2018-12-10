Madikizela promises to rebuild houses by Christmas
Twelve families who were left homeless after their houses were destroyed by a hailstorm on December 1 in Ntabankulu, could have their homes rebuilt by Christmas – that is, if newly-appointed human settlements MEC Babalo Madikizela, delivers on his promise and the contractors deliver on theirs.
