Second Christmas in prison for Omotoso as defence drops ball
The protracted trial of alleged rapist pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused hit a snag on Monday when the Port Elizabeth high court heard that Omotoso’s petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal had been delayed. This came as his defence team failed to supply the second highest court in the country with original documents.
