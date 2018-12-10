Two life terms handed to murderer

An Eastern Cape man who raped and later strangled to death a 59-year-old neighbour six years ago, was last week slapped with two life terms by the Grahamstown High Court. The 29-year-old Anathi Peter, from Tabata village in Lesseyton, near Komani, was last Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment for raping an elderly Ntombizodwa Skade, who lived alone in her house at the time of the incident.