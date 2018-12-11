Boozing markers fail to impress
The matric exams were no doubt stressful for the thousands who sat for – hopefully – their final tests as high school pupils. But five matric markers were sent home with an epic fail for arriving at marking venues drunk. While all five have been dismissed, another three were asked to leave for the day after reeking of alcohol.
