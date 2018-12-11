KWT police arrest 50 for various crimes
About 50 suspects were arrested by King Williams Town police at the weekend for a variety of crimes including rape, theft, common assault and dealing in liquor without a liquor licence.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.