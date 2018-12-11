‘Lion Mama’ survivors guilty of gang-rape
Sentencing arguments set down to be heard this week
There was justice for Lion Mama and her daughter when rapists Xolisa Siyeka and Mncedisi Vuba were found guilty. “They stripped her naked, violated her dignity, raped her while she was drunk and could not defend herself,” found Judge Mbulelo Jolwana, sitting in the Cacadu magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.