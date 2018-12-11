‘Lion Mama’ survivors guilty of gang-rape

Sentencing arguments set down to be heard this week

There was justice for Lion Mama and her daughter when rapists Xolisa Siyeka and Mncedisi Vuba were found guilty. “They stripped her naked, violated her dignity, raped her while she was drunk and could not defend herself,” found Judge Mbulelo Jolwana, sitting in the Cacadu magistrate’s court on Tuesday.