Ayanda Mabulu arrested at JSE while displaying his latest artwork
Controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu was arrested on Wednesday afternoon while showing his latest artwork outside the JSE.
Mabulu’s spokesperson‚ Sipha Kema‚ said he was being held at the Morningside police station.
Artist Ayanda Mabulu is arrested outside the JSE and taken to Morningside Police Station after he displayed a painting saying "blame it on the boers". Police tried to take it down and chaos erupted @TeamNews24 . pic.twitter.com/4EbiqZrBiP— Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) December 12, 2018
Oliver Meth said on Facebook that the "relaunch" of Mabulu’s new artwork comes after Constitution Hill allegedly refused to showcase it.
"The rejection from Constitution Hill motivated Ayanda to go bigger with the unveiling of his new artwork. He found 'a perfect new home' for his painting at the stock exchange (JSE). His painting has been inspired by the hold white monopoly capitalism has had on South Africa - namely the Steinhoff saga."
Mabulu caused a stir at the FNB Art Fair in September and his work was removed because it was deemed offensive. The artwork showed Nelson Mandela superimposed on a Nazi swastika image. He has also painted an explicit artwork of former president Jacob Zuma sitting on Nelson Mandela’s lap.
Much of Mabulu's artwork contains graphic sexual imagery.
