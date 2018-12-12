'Cannibals' sentenced to life behind bars for muthi slaying

Two men at the centre of a bloody muthi murder - which was dubbed the "cannibals case" - were sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday to life terms in prison.

Nino Mbatha and Lungisani Magubane, both 32, were convicted for the murder of 24-year-old Zanele Hlatshwayo, of Estcourt, in July last year.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that Magubane had approached Mbatha, a traditional healer, for muthi that would bring him luck in various aspects of his life.

Mbatha advised him that the ancestors required blood to be spilled for this kind of muthi and advised that he bring him a woman or child.