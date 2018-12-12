Cogta to probe missing R65m claims at KSD municipality

Millions allegedly missing from KSD’s coffers will be the topic of a probe for “maladministration, fraud, and corruption” at the municipality. Co-operative governance MEC Fikile Xasa has written to KSD mayor Dumani Zozo with the decision. The municipality’s two labour unions, Samwu and Imatu, both say R65m has gone missing.