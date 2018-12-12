'Comedy of errors' sees acquittal of Soweto primary school rape accused

A former patroller at a primary school in Soweto was on Wednesday acquitted of sexually abusing and raping young girls after the state failed to prove its case against him.

Johannes Molefe, 58, faced three counts of rape and 11 of sexual assault in the South Gauteng High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

The girls claimed the abuse occurred in 2017. Most of them testified that Molefe had touched their private parts. He denied that he ever touched the girls.

Labelling the case a "comedy of errors", judge Peet Johnson said the manner in which the teachers, police and Teddy Bear Clinic handled the children had contaminated the case.

"I have no doubt that they influenced each other one way or another," he said.

The Gauteng department of education said it was saddened by the acquittal.