Cradock residents vent frustration over lack of water
Irate Hillside township residents in Cradock barricaded roads with burning tyres demanding water from the Chris Hani District Municipality after spending more than two months without water.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.