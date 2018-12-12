Former Bok Naka Drotské 'fighting for his life' in ICU

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské is in critical condition and "fighting for his life" in hospital.

That is what his cousin Steven wrote on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. Drotské was recently shot three times in a robbery but was believed to be recovering.

"Please pray for Naka Drotské, he is fighting for his life, in critical condition in ICU. I truly believe our Heavenly Father has got some bigger plans for him and his future," he wrote.