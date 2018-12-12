Former Bok Naka Drotské 'fighting for his life' in ICU
Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské is in critical condition and "fighting for his life" in hospital.
That is what his cousin Steven wrote on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. Drotské was recently shot three times in a robbery but was believed to be recovering.
"Please pray for Naka Drotské, he is fighting for his life, in critical condition in ICU. I truly believe our Heavenly Father has got some bigger plans for him and his future," he wrote.
The news comes as a surprise as just 10 days ago, on December 2, Drotské's wife Marzanne said the former rugby player was "100%, apart from low blood pressure".
Drotské was shot three times during a robbery on November 29 at his brother Tinus’s smallholding in Kameeldrift, Pretoria. He was shot in the right side of the chest, stomach and right arm.
He was with former Springbok and Cheetahs teammate Os du Randt, Tinus and Tinus’s three children when four men barged into the house at 9.15pm.
Drotské played 26 tests for the Springboks and was a member of the Rugby World Cup winning team in 1995.