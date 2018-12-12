Illegal electricity connections leave Joburg clinics in darkness

Two Johannesburg clinics have been without electricity since Tuesday due to a faulty cable and illegal power connections.

Westbury Clinic was without electricity after the main cable to the facility was tampered with in a suspected criminal act.

"The clinic’s operational manager said he heard a loud bang in the afternoon and also noticed smoke coming from the same area. An unknown man was seen running out of the building and climbing over the recently erected wall," the city of Johannesburg said in a statement.

According to the city, patients were evacuated as a precaution.