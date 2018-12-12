Malema’s calls for land occupation could lead to anarchy, NPA tells court

Epstein further argued that there was nothing in the constitution that stated that property rights were secondary to Malema’s right to freedom of expression. Should Malema’s call "be taken up by even a fraction of his followers, it would trigger a mass violation of property rights".

Malema faces separate charges under the 1956 Riotous Assemblies Act and Trespass Act for inciting people to occupy any vacant land that they may find. He and the EFF are now challenging the constitutionality of the laws used to charge him.

The EFF is seeking an order that the Riotous Assemblies Act is invalid as a "remnant of the apartheid order" that violates the right to freedom of expression. Second, the EFF wants the court to set aside the NPA’s decision to prosecute Malema, on the basis that the state was driven by improper political motives.

Malema has raised the alarm about the October 2016 meeting held between then president Jacob Zuma and then prosecuting head Shaun Abrahams just days before he and then finance minister Pravin Gordhan were separately charged - Malema for inciting land grabs and Gordhan for fraud linked to an early-retirement payout given to former Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay.

The charges against Gordhan were dropped two weeks later.