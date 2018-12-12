Probe into KZN municipality uncovers rampant corruption

The municipality has been embroiled in internal strife following the arrest of former mayor Sibongiseni Mbatha in May for allegedly planning an assassination plot against the municipal speaker Bongiwe Mbatha-Makhathini, who was thought to be an obstacle in the awarding of a tender.

The council was without a mayor and a speaker for some time after the IFP recalled both Mbatha and Mbatha-Makhathini.

Last month, Ward 3 IFP councillor Thobani Mlotshwa was controversially elected as mayor with the help of ANC councillors after defying his party’s directive not to attend that part of the council meeting.

The election happened after the ANC’s Lucky Khumalo was elected as speaker in the municipality which has been run by an IFP-led coalition with the DA and EFF.

Despite the ANC commanding only six seats in the 13-seat council, Khumalo received seven votes — meaning at least one vote would have come from within the ranks of the coalition.

Before the election of the new executive council, Dube-Ncube tabled a forensic investigation which uncovered "rampant corruption, including the payment of donations to individuals under the pretext that these were donations to religious organisations".