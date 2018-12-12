News

Suspected serial killer rearrested after Joburg jailbreak

By IAVAN PIJOOS and Nico Gous - 12 December 2018

A suspected serial killer who escaped from custody at Johannesburg's high court has been rearrested.

Capt Mavela Masondo said on Wednesday afternoon that Mongezi Mcunukelwa, 31, was rearrested in Katlehong on Tuesday.

Mcunukelwa and Sbonelo Thwala, 21, escaped on Wednesday last week.

It was believed that Mcunukelwa abandoned his bail application in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on December 4.

News24 reported on August 29 last year that Mcunukelwa was an alleged serial killer who was linked to 10 murder and attempted murder cases. He was reportedly arrested on June 21 last year during a shootout with police.

8 hours ago

