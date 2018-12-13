MEC to act in fixing tornado-hit schools
Twenty-one Eastern Cape schools in OR Tambo district have been destroyed by a tornado, newly elected Education MEC Mlungisi Mvoko announced on Thursday. He was addressing the media on the state of readiness for schooling next year. "This is a matter I have to attend to urgently. We can't wait for next year to attend to such an emergency," said Mvoko.
