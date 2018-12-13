Only 2 weeks of water left for holidays
ADM slammed for dragging heels ahead of obviously looming crisis
The Great Kei municipality only has enough water for two more weeks. Hundreds of residents and holidaymakers will have a dry festive season if a solution is not found.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.