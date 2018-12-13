News

Only 2 weeks of water left for holidays

ADM slammed for dragging heels ahead of obviously looming crisis

By Mbali Tanana - 13 December 2018

The Great Kei municipality only has enough water for two more weeks. Hundreds of residents and holidaymakers will have a dry festive season if a solution is not found.

