Screaming newborn baby hidden under tomatoes in woman's bag

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said community members alerted officers to the screams of the baby in the woman's bag on Wednesday evening.

Minnaar said the baby was found hidden underneath a packet of tomatoes and onions.

He said the baby still had its umbilical cord attached. The incident happened on the corner of Simmonds and Lilian Ngoyi streets.

The woman claimed she had given birth on Wednesday‚ but the hospital confirmed that she had not given birth to the baby.

She was detained at the Johannesburg central police station and charged with child abduction.

She expected to appear in court soon.



Source: TMG Digital.