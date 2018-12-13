Wits graduates being failed by government internship delays

Doctors, teachers and other professionals awaiting internship placement by the government are among the 19% unemployed graduates on the books of the University of the Witwatersrand.

The university on Thursday released its Wits Graduate Exit Survey, which seeks to determine the employment status of its graduates.

Overall, 52% of the respondents were employed, of which 97% found work within six months of completing their studies.

Nearly three in 10 (29%) were furthering their studies, while nearly two in 10 (19%) listed themselves as unemployed - including those awaiting government internships.

The survey targeted Witsies who were capped at graduation ceremonies between March 2017 and July 2018. Nearly 14,000 attended graduation during this period, of which around 6,000 responded to the survey.