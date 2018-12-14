30 years for 2 who raped 'Lion Mama's' daughter

Lion Mama satisfied that justice is served as court hands down sentence

Two rapists who were caught in the act and stabbed by the mother of their victim, dubbed Lion Mama, were sentenced to 30 years in prison. Judge Mbulelo Jolwana, of the Mthatha High Court in Cacadu magistrate’s court complex on Friday sentenced Xolisa Siyeka, 24, and Mncedisi Vuba, 31, who had been found guilty of raping a 27-year-old Zwartwater woman in an unoccupied house in the early hours of September last year.