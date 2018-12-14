Eastern Cape link to Miami drug bust

Seven suspects – among them a 23-year-old woman, Viwe Tshaka, from Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape – have been set bail of $250,000 (R3.4m) by a Miami Federal Court following their arrest on drug charges in Miami in the United States. According to an article in the Miami Herald dated November 26, customs and border protection officers allegedly found six crew members with a total of 17 pounds (just over 7kg) of cocaine on their bodies or in their cabins during a K9 drug sweep of the MSC Seaside ...