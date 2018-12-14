Elderly Western Cape farming couple shot dead in their bed

An elderly couple has been murdered on a Western Cape farm.

According to reports, the couple was shot on Zandfontein farm in Bonnievale on Thursday.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said detectives were "working around the clock in an effort to find the perpetrators".

"A double-murder case has been opened for investigation, subsequent to an incident that left a couple in their seventies fatally wounded. According to reports, police attended to the complaint at Zandfontein farm," Rwexana said.