Hefty sentence for murder accused

A 29-year-old man from Nqamakwe was this week sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend at the Tsomo Magistrate’s Court. Mthandazo Bambiso of Sokapase Village, killed 21-year-old Zanele Mayila in February 2016. According to a police statement, Bambiso initially reported that Mayila had been murdered, but after questioning, confessed to killing her because of “jealousy”.