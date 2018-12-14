Homophobia in Switzerland could get you three years in jail
It’s official! Homophobia is now a criminal offence in Switzerland.
According to Swiss Info, the international service of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, the country’s anti-racism laws now make provision for discrimination based on sexual orientation.
In October, the country’s parliament voted to approve a motion that will allow for the criminal prosecution of homophobes.
An overwhelming 118 members of parliament voted in favour of the motion, while 60 cast their votes against criminilisation.
The law has now come into effect, making Switzerland the latest country to tighten legislation regarding hate crimes against members of the LGBT community.
Austria, France and Denmark also take criminal action against homophobia.
Pink News, a news and information source that specialises in LGBT content in the US and UK, reported that offenders face up to three years behind bars.
The motion was advanced by councillor Mathias Reynard.
"The Swiss parliament’s decision is great news because it sends the powerful message that homophobia is not an opinion," he said.
Human rights organisations and the LGBT community across the globe are celebrating the news as a step in the right direction towards eradicating attacks on gays and lesbians.
If you are planning to take a vacation in the Alps, take care that...— Jabura ?? (@rariedabull) December 14, 2018
Homophobia is now a crime in Switzerland, offenders risk 3 years jail term.
Huge respect 2 the #Switzerland government 4 making homophobia a crime, just as racism & all other hate crimes should be also. I hope the rest of the world follows suit. It's only fair & rational. https://t.co/QwYMKMdYmK— James Krishna Floyd (@iJamesFloyd) December 13, 2018
Switzerland criminalized homophobia, South Africa can only wish.— journo (@Njabs_MSFT) December 13, 2018
Homophobia is no longer an opinion but a criminal offense, the same for racism. What a bold step Switzerland ?? ✊?✊?Wish South Africa ?? could introduce the same concept. https://t.co/351XpVnCqB— Lucky Mdaweni (@Luckie_Tokes) December 13, 2018