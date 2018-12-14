It's (officially) summertime, and the traffic to the beach is building

Thousands of inland holidaymakers flocked to the KwaZulu-Natal coast as the summer holidays officially kicked off on Friday.

According to the N3 Toll Concession, 1,130 cars an hour - bound for the coast - were recorded at Mooi Plaza on the N3 highway, early on Friday.

Roads agency Sanral said it expected traffic to peak on Friday as it marked the beginning of a long weekend and the shutdown of the construction industry.

Dumisani Nkabinde, a Sanral regional manager, said the N3 between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal’s coastal resorts was in good condition and no roadwork delays were expected for the festive season.

"Road users will be able to travel the entire distance without encountering roadworks or construction-related activities."