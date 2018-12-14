Loot found in tent after burglars strike at UCT residence
Burglars alleged to be using a tent to store their loot were arrested after a scuffle with University of Cape Town students.
City of Cape Town law-enforcement officers arrested two of the three alleged burglars, said metro police chief inspector Wayne Dyason.
He said a member of the public alerted an officer to a "suspicious-looking person" carrying a large bag across a bridge over the N2.
"He teamed up with a local security company and went in search of the suspect. They found a tent on an open field filled with all types of clothing and other goods," said Dyason.
"Four members of the public approached the officers and identified themselves as being from a UCT student residence that was just burgled. They identified some of the items in the tent as belonging to them.
"Three males then approached the group and an altercation ensued. The officers quickly put a stop to it and arrested two of the three suspects for possession of housebreaking implements, burglary and theft.
"Screwdrivers, knives, scissors, remote jamming devices and car keys were all found in the tent."
Dyason said teamwork between law enforcement, Groote Schuur improvement district officers and security company staff "resulted in some very dangerous individuals being taken off the streets".