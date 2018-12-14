Loot found in tent after burglars strike at UCT residence

Burglars alleged to be using a tent to store their loot were arrested after a scuffle with University of Cape Town students.

City of Cape Town law-enforcement officers arrested two of the three alleged burglars, said metro police chief inspector Wayne Dyason.

He said a member of the public alerted an officer to a "suspicious-looking person" carrying a large bag across a bridge over the N2.

"He teamed up with a local security company and went in search of the suspect. They found a tent on an open field filled with all types of clothing and other goods," said Dyason.

"Four members of the public approached the officers and identified themselves as being from a UCT student residence that was just burgled. They identified some of the items in the tent as belonging to them.