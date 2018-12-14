No time wasted in search for new Sars boss as Kingon's term extended

The process to appoint a new SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner will kick off this weekend, with the post set to be advertised.

The Treasury confirmed on Friday the reappointment of Mark Kingon as acting commissioner, pending the appointment of a permanent commissioner by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane's failed legal challenge this week to his axing has cleared the way for Ramaphosa to appoint a permanent head of Sars, which is critical to stabilising government finances and delivering services.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will set up a panel to interview shortlisted candidates.

These candidates, as well as recommendations on members of an interview panel, will be submitted to Ramaphosa by Mboweni for his approval.