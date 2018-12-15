2 dead and 13 hurt in EC crash

Two people travelling from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape died at 5am Saturday when their taxi overturned on the N9 between Graaff- Reinet and Middelburg. Provincial transport spokesman Unathi Binqose said 13 other passengers were injured, some seriously. Binqose said the taxi was travelling to Ngcobo and Cofimvaba when the driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a wild animal.