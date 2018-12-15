2 dead and 13 hurt in EC crash
Two people travelling from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape died at 5am Saturday when their taxi overturned on the N9 between Graaff- Reinet and Middelburg. Provincial transport spokesman Unathi Binqose said 13 other passengers were injured, some seriously. Binqose said the taxi was travelling to Ngcobo and Cofimvaba when the driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a wild animal.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.