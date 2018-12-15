Eleven die, more than 90 fall sick after eating temple food in India
Eleven people including two children died and more than 90 were hospitalised after consuming a religious food offering at a temple in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, police said on Saturday, calling it a suspected case of mass food poisoning.
