The South African Football Association (Safa) have submitted a bid to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)‚ but are apparently awaiting various points of clarification before they can have full government approval for it.

Along with submitting their documents for the bid‚ Safa sent a letter to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) asking for clarification on various key points‚ an association official who did not want to be named told TimesLIVE.

South Africa and Egypt were the only two countries to have submitted bids for the tournament‚ scheduled from June 15 to July 13‚ by Caf’s deadline of midnight on Friday.

The decision will be taken in Dakar on January 9‚ alongside the Caf Awards.

The 2019 Nations Cup was stripped from original hosts Cameroon due to preparation and readiness issues late last month.

Safa’s senior leadership‚ including president Danny Jordaan‚ met with Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa and Department of Sport and Recreation officials on Friday to establish whether the association could have government support for the bid.

However TimesLIVE is informed that Xasa was not satisfied with the information provided by Safa‚ including lacking the costs of staging the tournament.

The government also apparently wants Caf to commit to sharing television and commercial rights and revenue from ticket sales with South Africa.

Safa communications manager Dominic Chimhavi was asked to respond to the assertion that the Department of Sport were not satisfied with the information provided by Safa.

“That is why we have sent the letter to Caf‚” Chimhavi said on Saturday. “We also need clarification from Caf.”

The South African government has not fully committed itself to hosting the tournament because they apparently want a share of the television rights and ticket revenue from the tournament‚ costs of which runs into millions.

In the meeting on Friday‚ Minister Xasa was not satisfied with the business case that was made by Safa for South Africa to host the tournament.