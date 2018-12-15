News

‘Yes it is me, it is real’: Zuma posts another Twitter video

By Dave Chambers - 15 December 2018
Jacob Zuma's profile picture on Twitter.
Another day, another Jacob Zuma video on Twitter.

After accumulating 82,000 followers in just a day after making his social media debut, Zuma posted a second video on Saturday  in which he said: “Hello once again. I hear that some people are doubting whether I have joined the social media. Yes it is me, I have, it is real.”

The former president said it would take time for people to get used to his social media presence.

“I have not been engaging for a long time and I just thought it was high time I do so,” he said. “You will get used to me.

“I am part of the people and I must be with them and I must be in the conversation to correct things, to also respond to things that need to be responded to.

“It’s me, Jacob Zuma.”

In the tweet accompanying his 70-second video, Zuma said: “I am still learning about the sphithiphithi [confusion] of social media.”

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema welcomed "Baba" to Twitter, and Zuma replied: "Thank you mokgomana." 

