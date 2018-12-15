‘Yes it is me, it is real’: Zuma posts another Twitter video
Another day, another Jacob Zuma video on Twitter.
I am still learning about the sphithiphithi of social media pic.twitter.com/3nNgZGTQde— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 15, 2018
After accumulating 82,000 followers in just a day after making his social media debut, Zuma posted a second video on Saturday in which he said: “Hello once again. I hear that some people are doubting whether I have joined the social media. Yes it is me, I have, it is real.”
The former president said it would take time for people to get used to his social media presence.
“I have not been engaging for a long time and I just thought it was high time I do so,” he said. “You will get used to me.
“I am part of the people and I must be with them and I must be in the conversation to correct things, to also respond to things that need to be responded to.
“It’s me, Jacob Zuma.”
In the tweet accompanying his 70-second video, Zuma said: “I am still learning about the sphithiphithi [confusion] of social media.”
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema welcomed "Baba" to Twitter, and Zuma replied: "Thank you mokgomana."