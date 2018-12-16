News

‘I forgive those who did this terrible deed’ – Brother of murdered Bonnievale farmer

By Timeslive - 16 December 2018
Vineyards in Bonnievale, where an elderly couple has been murdered on a farm.
Vineyards in Bonnievale, where an elderly couple has been murdered on a farm.
Image: file

Western Cape police said on Sunday: “Local detectives worked around the clock and arrested a 33-year-old male.”

On Friday‚ Bonnievale police were alerted to an abandoned vehicle along a dirt road. On further investigation‚ they went to the Sandfontein farm where they discovered the bodies of the elderly couple.

After originally saying they had been shot‚ the SAPS said on Sunday: "It is believed the victims were hacked with a sharp object."

“This morning‚ Bonnievale detectives arrested the suspect in McGregor‚ another rural town which is not far from the murder scene. The suspect was found in possession of one of the couple’s missing items‚” said Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

“As the investigation continues‚ more arrests could be on the cards‚” said Potelwa.

Although police did not name the couple‚ the victim’s brother shared the family’s sadness.

Wikus Steyn took to Facebook on Friday to say his eldest brother‚ Piet‚ and his wife Elmien‚ were humble and had a great love for their children and grandchildren.

“They will be remembered by many for their hard work‚ but mostly for their hospitality‚” he wrote from Malawi‚ where he is working.

“I forgive those who did this terrible deed.”

On Sunday‚ Wikus Steyn encouraged people not to be bitter and rejected any attempts to racialise their senseless murders.

“Sadly‚ in a time of intense heartache‚ many people used a post meant as a memory to our dear ones as a forum for hate speech. . .

“My heart aches for those who carry so much anger‚ hate and bitterness.

“Please allow us to mourn the sad loss of our dear ones and not use this as an opportunity to propagate your agendas. I love South Africa and pray for healing.”

- TimesLIVE


Source: TMG Digital.

Elderly Western Cape farming couple shot dead in their bed

An elderly couple has been murdered on a Western Cape farm.
News
2 days ago

Two questioned after Springbok Naka Drotské is shot three times

Two people are being questioned in connection with the shooting of former Springbok rugby player Naka Drotské on Thursday evening in Pretoria.
News
16 days ago

Cops hunt gang after KZN farm attack

Police are searching for a gang of men who attacked a farmer, his son and two of his workers near Glückstadt in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
News
11 days ago

Ramaphosa lambasted over farm murder ‘lie’

There are no farm murders or land grabs in South Africa – according to President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who made the statement during an interview with ...
News
2 months ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Breaking Point - Ashwin Willemse in his own words
Celine NuNuNu World Order
X