Edcon shops busy despite collapse rumours

PREMIUM

Despite the recent bombshell news of SA retail giant Edcon, owner of Edgars, being on the brink of collapse, a quick visit to East London stores by the Daily Dispatch revealed a positive and worry-free atmosphere. Edcon is the largest non-food retailer in SA and has been around for almost 90 years, opening its first store in 1929 in Johannesburg.