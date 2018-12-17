Two women burnt to death after allegations of witchcraft
A 53-year-old woman and her 33-year-old sister were burnt to death at Ngonyameni village, EmaXesibeni (formerly Mount Ayliff) over allegations of witchcraft last week. In a separate incident an 82-year-old Ngqamakwe woman survived being hit on the head with a hammer and having her throat slit. The sisters were attacked on Wednesday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.