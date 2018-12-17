Two women burnt to death after allegations of witchcraft

A 53-year-old woman and her 33-year-old sister were burnt to death at Ngonyameni village, EmaXesibeni (formerly Mount Ayliff) over allegations of witchcraft last week. In a separate incident an 82-year-old Ngqamakwe woman survived being hit on the head with a hammer and having her throat slit. The sisters were attacked on Wednesday.