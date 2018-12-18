Big boost for Wild Coast

MEC says Wild Coast Special Economic Zone to create over 8,000 jobs

At the Wild Coast Special Economic Zone (SEZ) strategic roundtable held in Mthatha on Tuesday the MEC for finance, economic development, environmental affairs & tourism Oscar Mabuyane announced that having two major projects like the N2 Wild Coast Roads Corridor and the Umzimvubu Dam underway showed the SEZ had taken off.