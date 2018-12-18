Donations halted for Alexandra fire victims after goods 'stolen'

He said the department had "noted with regret that although everyone has been assisted, there were unscrupulous individuals who are taking advantage of the situation by receiving loads of foodstuff, building material, blankets and mattresses for their own benefit.

"We are aware that there are certain people who use this opportunity to steal from stakeholders," he said.

"Any government official who will continue to request donations will be treated as someone who is abusing their power and we will call on law enforcement agencies to act and not hesitate to arrest anyone involved in criminal activities in the name of the department," warned Khoza.

The fire was suspected to have started as a revenge attack against a resident at informal settlement.

No one died as a result of the blaze but someone suspected to have been behind the fire was beaten by community leaders and later died from his injuries, said police.