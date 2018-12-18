Home for Christmas: seven SA English teachers detained in China

Tristan-Lee Niemand and six other South Africans have completed their detention period and are expected to be deported back home, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said on Tuesday.

The seven should be home before Christmas.

Niemand had been detained in Nanjing City since November last year.

Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said that the South African mission in Shanghai had told minister of international relations and cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu about their release.

Mabaya said the arrangement was that the school that employed the seven as English teachers should pay for their flights back to SA. They are expected to return before Friday, December 21 2018.