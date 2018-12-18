Rewritten history curriculum on the cards for grades 4-12

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has approved the reappointment of a ministerial task team to amend the history curriculum at South African schools.

The team was appointed to make the curriculum more "Afrocentric and relevant" to the country's learners.

This was one of the key recommendations from the task team report released in December 2017 which recommended that the curricula of grades 4-12 be overhauled.

The team's responsibilities included: developing a new history curriculum from grades 4-12, conducting provincial consultation in the education sector and obtaining inputs into the new history curriculum.