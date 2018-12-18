News

Runaway fire guts homes in St Francis Bay

By TimesLIVE - 18 December 2018
At least four homes have burnt down so far in a fire at St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape.
Residents and holidaymakers were urged to urgently evacuate as a runaway fire tore through a part of St Francis Bay on Tuesday in the Eastern Cape.

The Kouga municipality issued an evacuation call as the fire reached some homes in the town, near Port Elizabeth.

“A runaway fire is burning among the houses at Harbour Road, St Francis Bay,” the municipality said in a post on Facebook.

“All residents and holiday-makers in the area, up to Assisi Drive, are advised to evacuate as a matter of urgency. Should you need a safe place to go to, please go to the St Francis municipal offices.”

A municipal spokesperson told Algoa FM News that at least four homes had burnt down.

This is a developing story.

