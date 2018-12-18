News

She's coming Home! : Teen freed from China jail

Seven South Africans jailed due to wrong work permits to be deported

PREMIUM
By Aretha Linden - 18 December 2018

Tristan-Lee Niemand, the Eastern Cape teenager detained in a Chinese jail for a month because of issues around her work permit, will be home for Christmas.

