WATCH | Woman killed after taxi ploughs into car outside KZN mall
Dramatic CCTV footage captured the moment when a minibus taxi ploughed into a car in central Ballito, north of Durban, and killed a pedestrian at the weekend.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said medics went to the scene, near the town’s Lifestyle Centre.
"It is believed that the taxi was traveling towards the N2 when a light motor vehicle turning right towards the Lifestyle Centre collided with it at the intersection. Following the impact, the taxi veered on to the pavement, colliding with a pedestrian," he said.
The woman died at the scene.