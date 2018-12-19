News

All is bright: Czech home sparkles under 50,000 festive lights

By Reuters - 19 December 2018
People visit a private house decorated with Christmas lighting in the village of Chotovice near the town of Litomysl, Czech Republic, on December 18 2018.
People visit a private house decorated with Christmas lighting in the village of Chotovice near the town of Litomysl, Czech Republic, on December 18 2018.
Image: REUTERS/David W Cerny

Do you find putting up Christmas decorations a bit of a chore? If so, spare a thought for Czech Vaclav Trunec, who's wrapped his house and garden in 27km of festive lights.

Trunec first decorated his property 17 years ago with 200 bulbs. He's steadily expanded the annual display, which now draws thousands to the eastern village of Chotovice every winter.

"Why I did start with this? I was inspired by the American films, but I didn’t take their decoration but stayed faithful to the (traditions of) the Czech Republic," Trunec told Reuters. "That’s why you will not find any Santa, reindeer or flashing stars here."

This year's display features a nativity scene, animals, carriages, stars and snowmen, and also uses a record 55,274 bulbs and LED diodes and 304 transformers. Its 330 sections are controlled from a single computer.

Admission is free — but donations come in handy to help Trunec foot the €500 electricity bill.

Have yourself a scary little Christmas: What our leaders want from Santa

They may have been naughty not nice, but, hey, everyone can dream, can't they?
Lifestyle
1 day ago

OPINION | Give a gift that would make a real difference

Christmas has many meanings but at its core is the idea of the gift. Growing up in a working class community that gift was always simple, practical ...
News
6 days ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Designers showcase at Buyel'Ekhaya Fashion Show
Breaking Point - Ashwin Willemse in his own words
X