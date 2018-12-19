Fikile Mbalula violated constitution with Dubai trip, says public protector

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that former minister Fikile Mbalula violated the Executive Members Act and the constitution by asking a Sascoc sporting goods supplier to help him pay for his 2016 family holiday to Dubai.

Mkhwebane on Wednesday afternoon found that Mbalula had gone to Dubai without first paying for the trip, and seemingly had no idea how much it would cost. She said this was “very irresponsible of him as he could not determine whether he could afford the excursion”.

Mbalula said he had later obtained a loan from Sedgars Sports to help him pay for the trip, which cost over R684,000.

“There is however no evidence in my possession that proves that Mr Mbalula requested and/or obtained the loan prior to boarding a flight to Dubai.”

She said it was “inappropriate” for Mbalula to enter into a “loan agreement” with Yusuf Dockrat, “a director of an entity doing business with Sascoc”. Dockrat then paid R300,000 to Munlin Travel on Mbalula’s behalf.