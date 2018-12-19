Followed, sworn at, threatened - woman journalist tells of abuse by EFF supporters

On the evening of November 23, Tiso Blackstar political journalist Ranjeni Munusamy was at a Johannesburg store when three men she did not know started "mocking" her as she was shopping.

When she walked out of the shop, the trio was waiting for her.

"As I passed them they hissed at me and shouted my name," Munusamy said of the distressing incident.

This happened in the weeks after EFF leader Julius Malema singled her out for criticism, and accused her – during a live media briefing and in front of EFF supporters protesting outside the state capture inquiry hearings – of being part of an "Indian cabal", being a "politician" and protecting minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political interests.