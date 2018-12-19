Helen Zille violated ethics code by helping her son, says protector

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that Western Cape premier Helen Zille violated the Executive Ethics Code by assisting her maths teacher son to borrow tablets from the province’s education department, so that he could offer extra maths lessons to disadvantaged matric students.

Zille’s son, Paul Maree, was not paid for the extra maths lessons, which he offered in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas in 2014.

"The premier’s involvement in the process that has resulted in securing access to the tablets in question by her son, and in the acquiring of the son’s company’s services and resources, has exposed her to the risk of a conflict between her official responsibilities as a first citizen of the province and private interests which involved her son," Mkhwebane said.