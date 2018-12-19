Metro FM snubs Robert Marawa's radio sports show's 100th episode celebration

Popular sportscaster Robert Marawa’s radio sports show‚ ‘Marawa Sports Worldwide’‚ was pulled off air by Metro FM on Tuesday on what was supposed be the programme's 100th episode celebration.

Marawa's show is simulcast on both Metro FM and Radio 2000 on week days and the seemingly upset sportscaster took to social media to share his unhappiness after a decision that was apparently communicated just hours before the show was to go on air.

The show's 100th episode was only aired on Radio 2000.