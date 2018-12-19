OPINION | Eskom plays hardball when real change is needed
SA’s electricity system needs real change, and for years Eskom has played hardball to stop it. It lobbies political leaders and government officials, mobilises coal transporters and workers to support the status quo, and misleads the media.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.